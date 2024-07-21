The overall standings in Formula 3 are wide open at the end of the third-to-last round of the championship in Hungary, with the series set to return next week in Belgium before the summer break. The misstep by Gabriele Mini It doesn’t cost the Sicilian driver of Prema very much, who despite not having scored any points at the Hungaroring maintains the leadership of the drivers’ standings. The situation is slightly different for Luke Browningwho thanks to the 8th place in the Sprint Race manages to leap into second position to -4 by the Sicilian driver, overtaking his compatriot Arvin Lindblad in a weekend to forget for the Prema driver. The latter, however, still remains close to Minì with a gap of 6 points. Whoever earns the most in the fight for the title is Leonardo Fornaroliwhich thanks to the results obtained in both races exceeds the 100 points earned and places itself at -10 from his compatriot. The classification reserved for teams is a different story, with the Press who commands with an advantage of 80 points on the ART Grand Prixwho was still able to celebrate the double achieved in the Feature Race thanks to the victory of Tsolov and the 2nd place of Van Hoepen
F3 Drivers Standings after Hungary 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|119
|2
|Luke Browning
|Hi-tech
|115
|3
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|113
|4
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|109
|5
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|95
|6
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|89
|7
|Oliver Goethe
|Fields
|87
|8
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|75
|9
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|71
|10
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|54
|11
|Noel Leon
|From Amersfoort
|49
|12
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|43
|13
|Mary Boya
|Fields
|40
|14
|Callum Voisin
|Rodin
|33
|15
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|29
|16
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hi-tech
|26
|17
|Santiago Ramos
|trident
|26
|18
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|23
|19
|Sebastián Montoya
|Fields
|16
|20
|Tommy Smith
|From Amersfoort
|12
|21
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|10
|22
|Peter Wisnicki
|Rodin
|10
|23
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|AIX Racing
|9
|24
|Matias Zagazeta
|Hi-tech
|8
|25
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|8
|26
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|6
|27
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|5
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Press
|321
|2
|ART Grand Prix
|241
|3
|trident
|178
|4
|Fields
|143
|5
|Hi-tech
|141
|6
|MP Motorsport
|89
|7
|From Amersfoort
|61
|8
|Rodin
|51
|9
|AIX Racing
|32
|10
|Jenzer
|23
