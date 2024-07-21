The overall standings in Formula 3 are wide open at the end of the third-to-last round of the championship in Hungary, with the series set to return next week in Belgium before the summer break. The misstep by Gabriele Mini It doesn’t cost the Sicilian driver of Prema very much, who despite not having scored any points at the Hungaroring maintains the leadership of the drivers’ standings. The situation is slightly different for Luke Browningwho thanks to the 8th place in the Sprint Race manages to leap into second position to -4 by the Sicilian driver, overtaking his compatriot Arvin Lindblad in a weekend to forget for the Prema driver. The latter, however, still remains close to Minì with a gap of 6 points. Whoever earns the most in the fight for the title is Leonardo Fornaroliwhich thanks to the results obtained in both races exceeds the 100 points earned and places itself at -10 from his compatriot. The classification reserved for teams is a different story, with the Press who commands with an advantage of 80 points on the ART Grand Prixwho was still able to celebrate the double achieved in the Feature Race thanks to the victory of Tsolov and the 2nd place of Van Hoepen

F3 Drivers Standings after Hungary 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriele Mini Press 119 2 Luke Browning Hi-tech 115 3 Arvid Lindblad Press 113 4 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 109 5 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix 95 6 Dino Beganovic Press 89 7 Oliver Goethe Fields 87 8 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 75 9 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 71 10 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 54 11 Noel Leon From Amersfoort 49 12 Sami Meguetounif trident 43 13 Mary Boya Fields 40 14 Callum Voisin Rodin 33 15 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 29 16 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech 26 17 Santiago Ramos trident 26 18 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing 23 19 Sebastián Montoya Fields 16 20 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort 12 21 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 10 22 Peter Wisnicki Rodin 10 23 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing 9 24 Matias Zagazeta Hi-tech 8 25 Joseph Loake Rodin 8 26 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport 6 27 Max Esterson Jenzer 5

Team Ranking