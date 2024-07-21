Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s victory in the Feature Race at the Hungaroring, the second for the driver from Bologna in F2 after his previous success in the Sprint at Silverstone, has almost overshadowed another sensational aspect of this race for Italian fans: the placing outside the points zone of both the championship leader and the Italian driver Isaac Hadjar that of his direct pursuer Paul Aron. Both still occupy the first two positions in the ranking, respectively 140 and 122 points. The Frenchman, who started from the pit lane following the incredible mistake made by his team, which did not let him get on the track in time for the grid, did not have the opportunity to collect points, offering a great assist to the Estonian. The latter, despite starting from pole, however, ended his race early after hitting Maloney. In this way, the gap between the two remains at 18 points, with Bortoleto (overtaken on the last lap by Verschoor for 3rd place) who closes his gap from Hadjar to 30 points. Thanks to this victory, Antonelli occupies the sixth position at 85 points, 55 less than Hadjar. The battle for the Team standings is also open with five races to go, with the Invicta which leads with a 6 point advantage over Campos, and 9 over MP Motorsport

F2 Drivers Standings after Hungary 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Isaac Hadjar Fields 140 2 Paul Aron Hi-tech 122 3 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta 110 4 Zane Maloney Rodin 101 5 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport 96 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 85 7 Jack Crawford Fields 84 8 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 79 9 Kush Main Invicta 74 10 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort 58 11 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 57 12 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix 42 13 Josep Maria Martí Fields 38 14 Oliver Bearman Press 34 15 Richard Verschoor trident 32 16 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS 31 17 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech 25 18 Joshua Durksen Hi-tech 24 19 Miyata Return Rodin 23 20 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing 18 21 Roman Stanek trident 14 22 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort 9

Team Ranking