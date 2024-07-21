Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s victory in the Feature Race at the Hungaroring, the second for the driver from Bologna in F2 after his previous success in the Sprint at Silverstone, has almost overshadowed another sensational aspect of this race for Italian fans: the placing outside the points zone of both the championship leader and the Italian driver Isaac Hadjar that of his direct pursuer Paul Aron. Both still occupy the first two positions in the ranking, respectively 140 and 122 points. The Frenchman, who started from the pit lane following the incredible mistake made by his team, which did not let him get on the track in time for the grid, did not have the opportunity to collect points, offering a great assist to the Estonian. The latter, despite starting from pole, however, ended his race early after hitting Maloney. In this way, the gap between the two remains at 18 points, with Bortoleto (overtaken on the last lap by Verschoor for 3rd place) who closes his gap from Hadjar to 30 points. Thanks to this victory, Antonelli occupies the sixth position at 85 points, 55 less than Hadjar. The battle for the Team standings is also open with five races to go, with the Invicta which leads with a 6 point advantage over Campos, and 9 over MP Motorsport
F2 Drivers Standings after Hungary 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Isaac Hadjar
|Fields
|140
|2
|Paul Aron
|Hi-tech
|122
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|110
|4
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|101
|5
|Frank Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|96
|6
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|85
|7
|Jack Crawford
|Fields
|84
|8
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|79
|9
|Kush Main
|Invicta
|74
|10
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|58
|11
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|57
|12
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|42
|13
|Josep Maria Martí
|Fields
|38
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|34
|15
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|32
|16
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|31
|17
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hi-tech
|25
|18
|Joshua Durksen
|Hi-tech
|24
|19
|Miyata Return
|Rodin
|23
|20
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|18
|21
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|14
|22
|Raphael Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|9
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Invicta
|184
|2
|Fields
|178
|3
|MP Motorsport
|175
|4
|Hi-tech
|147
|5
|Rodin
|124
|6
|Press
|119
|7
|DAMS
|115
|8
|ART Grand Prix
|99
|9
|From Amersfoort
|67
|10
|trident
|46
|11
|AIX Racing
|42
#Drivers #Teams #Standings #Hungaroring
Just wish to say your article is as surprising The clearness in your post is just cool and i could assume youre an expert on this subject Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work