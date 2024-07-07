Spectacular weekend full of unexpected events in that area Silverstonewhere rain dominated both the Sprint and the Feature Race. While in the first race the high intensity of the precipitation forced the postponement of the race in the late afternoon, in the main race the continuous changes in weather conditions generated numerous pit stops to change tyres, in a waltz of rain and slicks that ultimately rewarded the Prema drivers. Above all Arvin Lindblad, who thanks to the strategy that later proved to be correct managed to secure success in both races, becoming the first to achieve this feat during the season. Great celebration therefore in Grisignano di Zocco, not only for the reconfirmation at the top of the standings reserved for the Teams, but also for the new leader of the championship who answers to the name of Gabriele Mini. The Sicilian, in fact, is now at the top of the standings just ahead of Lindblad, while Browning slips to third position at -9 from the Alpine talent. Fourth position among the Italian drivers, instead, is Leonardo Fornaroli, with the F3 that will return to the track at the Hungaroring in two weeks for the third-last appointment of the season.
F3 Drivers Standings after Great Britain 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|119
|2
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|113
|3
|Luke Browning
|Hi-tech
|110
|4
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|93
|5
|Oliver Goethe
|Fields
|85
|6
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|80
|7
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|78
|8
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|50
|9
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|49
|10
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|47
|11
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|42
|12
|Mary Boya
|Fields
|40
|13
|Noel Leon
|From Amersfoort
|34
|14
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|29
|15
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hi-tech
|26
|16
|Callum Voisin
|Rodin
|22
|17
|Santiago Ramos
|trident
|18
|18
|Sebastián Montoya
|Fields
|16
|19
|Tommy Smith
|From Amersfoort
|12
|20
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|10
|21
|Peter Wisnicki
|Rodin
|10
|22
|Matias Zagazeta
|Jenzer
|8
|23
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|8
|24
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|8
|25
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|6
|26
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|5
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Press
|312
|2
|ART Grand Prix
|177
|3
|trident
|153
|4
|Fields
|141
|5
|Hi-tech
|136
|6
|MP Motorsport
|82
|7
|From Amersfoort
|46
|8
|Rodin
|40
|9
|Jenzer
|23
|10
|AIX Racing
|8
