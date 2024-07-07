Spectacular weekend full of unexpected events in that area Silverstonewhere rain dominated both the Sprint and the Feature Race. While in the first race the high intensity of the precipitation forced the postponement of the race in the late afternoon, in the main race the continuous changes in weather conditions generated numerous pit stops to change tyres, in a waltz of rain and slicks that ultimately rewarded the Prema drivers. Above all Arvin Lindblad, who thanks to the strategy that later proved to be correct managed to secure success in both races, becoming the first to achieve this feat during the season. Great celebration therefore in Grisignano di Zocco, not only for the reconfirmation at the top of the standings reserved for the Teams, but also for the new leader of the championship who answers to the name of Gabriele Mini. The Sicilian, in fact, is now at the top of the standings just ahead of Lindblad, while Browning slips to third position at -9 from the Alpine talent. Fourth position among the Italian drivers, instead, is Leonardo Fornaroli, with the F3 that will return to the track at the Hungaroring in two weeks for the third-last appointment of the season.

F3 Drivers Standings after Great Britain 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriele Mini Press 119 2 Arvid Lindblad Press 113 3 Luke Browning Hi-tech 110 4 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 93 5 Oliver Goethe Fields 85 6 Dino Beganovic Press 80 7 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix 78 8 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 50 9 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 49 10 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 47 11 Sami Meguetounif trident 42 12 Mary Boya Fields 40 13 Noel Leon From Amersfoort 34 14 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 29 15 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech 26 16 Callum Voisin Rodin 22 17 Santiago Ramos trident 18 18 Sebastián Montoya Fields 16 19 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort 12 20 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 10 21 Peter Wisnicki Rodin 10 22 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer 8 23 Joseph Loake Rodin 8 24 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing 8 25 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport 6 26 Max Esterson Jenzer 5

Team Ranking