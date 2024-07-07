Hadjar new leader, Campos Racing takes off
Isaac Hadjar conquers the top of the provisional drivers’ standings thanks to the victory in the feature race at Silverstone. The Frenchman from the Red Bull Academy has achieved his third success of the season in a feature race, consolidating his expectations for the drivers’ title. However, after many weeks he loses the leadership Paul Aron. The Estonian rider, now second, remained dry of points in both the feature and sprint race and now needs his first win of the season to relaunch himself. He climbs back to third place Zak Maloney who achieved two second places in the English weekend and a points haul that brings him back to the top of the standings. In the constructors’ championship, Hadjar’s results allow the team Fields to detach MP Motorsport and Invicta.
Drivers Standings after Great Britain 2024, (Round 8)
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Hadjar
|Fields
|133
|2
|Aaron
|Hi-tech
|117
|3
|Maloney
|Rodin
|101
|4
|Bortoleto
|Invicta
|98
|5
|Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|ninety two
|6
|Crawford
|DAMS
|84
|7
|Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|66
|8
|Antonelli
|Press
|59
|9
|Mains
|Invicta
|58
|10
|Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|48
|11
|O’Sullivan
|ART
|42
|12
|Tuesday
|Fields
|38
|13
|Bearman
|Press
|34
|14
|Martins
|ART
|31
|15
|Correa
|DAMS
|30
|16
|Cordelia
|Hi-tech
|25
|17
|Durksen
|AIX
|24
|18
|Miyata
|Rodin
|19
|19
|Verschoor
|trident
|17
|20
|Stane
|trident
|14
|21
|Barnard
|AIX Racing
|14
|22
|Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|8
Team Ranking
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Fields
|171
|2
|MP Motorsport
|158
|3
|Invicta Racing
|156
|4
|Hi-tech
|142
|5
|Rodin
|120
|6
|DAMS
|114
|7
|Press
|93
|8
|ART
|73
|9
|From Amersfoort
|56
|10
|AIX Racing
|38
|11
|trident
|31
