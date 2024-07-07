Hadjar new leader, Campos Racing takes off

Isaac Hadjar conquers the top of the provisional drivers’ standings thanks to the victory in the feature race at Silverstone. The Frenchman from the Red Bull Academy has achieved his third success of the season in a feature race, consolidating his expectations for the drivers’ title. However, after many weeks he loses the leadership Paul Aron. The Estonian rider, now second, remained dry of points in both the feature and sprint race and now needs his first win of the season to relaunch himself. He climbs back to third place Zak Maloney who achieved two second places in the English weekend and a points haul that brings him back to the top of the standings. In the constructors’ championship, Hadjar’s results allow the team Fields to detach MP Motorsport and Invicta.

Drivers Standings after Great Britain 2024, (Round 8)

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Hadjar Fields 133 2 Aaron Hi-tech 117 3 Maloney Rodin 101 4 Bortoleto Invicta 98 5 Colapinto MP Motorsport ninety two 6 Crawford DAMS 84 7 Hauger MP Motorsport 66 8 Antonelli Press 59 9 Mains Invicta 58 10 Fittipaldi From Amersfoort 48 11 O’Sullivan ART 42 12 Tuesday Fields 38 13 Bearman Press 34 14 Martins ART 31 15 Correa DAMS 30 16 Cordelia Hi-tech 25 17 Durksen AIX 24 18 Miyata Rodin 19 19 Verschoor trident 17 20 Stane trident 14 21 Barnard AIX Racing 14 22 Villagomez From Amersfoort 8

Team Ranking