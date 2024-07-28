After a Sprint Race suspended after just seven laps due to heavy rain, the Feature Race of the Belgian Grand Prix offered decidedly stronger emotions, with a result that could prove decisive for the development of the general classification. The winner for the fourth time in this championship was in fact Isaac Hadjarbut beyond the triumph in Belgium the French driver has also significantly extended his lead over Paul Aron, in third position until the last lap. At the most beautiful moment, however, Hitech betrayed the Estonian due to a technical problem that forced him to retire, losing both the podium and the second place in the general classification, currently occupied by Gabriel Bortoleto. An episode that now allows us to see the Brazilian driver 36 points behind Hadjar. The gap that separates Aron from the Frenchman is slightly heavier, at 41 points. For a Drivers’ championship that will be decided at the end of the summer break, starting from the next event scheduled in Monza, the one reserved for the teams is much more open, with Campos and Invicta sharing the top spot on equal points.
F2 Drivers Standings after Belgium 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Isaac Hadjar
|Fields
|165
|2
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|129
|3
|Paul Aron
|Hi-tech
|124
|4
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|111
|5
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|100
|6
|Frank Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|96
|7
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|87
|8
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|83
|9
|Kush Main
|Invicta
|74
|10
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|59
|11
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|58
|12
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|57
|13
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|45
|14
|Josep Maria Martí
|Fields
|38
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|34
|16
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|31
|17
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hi-tech
|29
|18
|Miyata Return
|Rodin
|29
|19
|Joshua Durksen
|AIX Racing
|25
|20
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|18
|21
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|14
|22
|Raphael Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|9
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Fields
|203
|2
|Invicta
|203
|3
|MP Motorsport
|179
|4
|Hi-tech
|153
|5
|Rodin
|140
|6
|DAMS
|131
|7
|Press
|121
|8
|ART Grand Prix
|116
|9
|From Amersfoort
|67
|10
|trident
|59
|11
|AIX Racing
|43
