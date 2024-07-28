After a Sprint Race suspended after just seven laps due to heavy rain, the Feature Race of the Belgian Grand Prix offered decidedly stronger emotions, with a result that could prove decisive for the development of the general classification. The winner for the fourth time in this championship was in fact Isaac Hadjarbut beyond the triumph in Belgium the French driver has also significantly extended his lead over Paul Aron, in third position until the last lap. At the most beautiful moment, however, Hitech betrayed the Estonian due to a technical problem that forced him to retire, losing both the podium and the second place in the general classification, currently occupied by Gabriel Bortoleto. An episode that now allows us to see the Brazilian driver 36 points behind Hadjar. The gap that separates Aron from the Frenchman is slightly heavier, at 41 points. For a Drivers’ championship that will be decided at the end of the summer break, starting from the next event scheduled in Monza, the one reserved for the teams is much more open, with Campos and Invicta sharing the top spot on equal points.

F2 Drivers Standings after Belgium 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Isaac Hadjar Fields 165 2 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta 129 3 Paul Aron Hi-tech 124 4 Zane Maloney Rodin 111 5 Jack Crawford DAMS 100 6 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport 96 7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 87 8 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 83 9 Kush Main Invicta 74 10 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix 59 11 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort 58 12 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 57 13 Richard Verschoor trident 45 14 Josep Maria Martí Fields 38 15 Oliver Bearman Press 34 16 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS 31 17 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech 29 18 Miyata Return Rodin 29 19 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing 25 20 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing 18 21 Roman Stanek trident 14 22 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort 9

Team Ranking