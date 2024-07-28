The Formula 3 championship is now heading into the summer break that will continue for almost the entire month of August, when on Friday 30th all the teams and drivers will return to the track for the Free Practice sessions of the tenth and final round of the season in Monza. It will be there that the name of the new champion will inevitably be known, with a fight for the title that is decidedly exciting and open to any scenario. The demonstration of this was seen in full during the weekend just ended in Spa-Francorchamps, where the leadership of the standings passed from one Italian driver to another: in fact, occupying the top spot awaiting the Italian Grand Prix is Leonardo Fornaroliwho thanks to the podium obtained in the Feature Race has surpassed Gabriele Miniwho is still only one point behind his compatriot. The title is also wide open for the other pursuers: Browning, Lindblad and Beganovic, with the Swede from Prema 29 points behind Fornaroli. A battle not to be missed in the ‘Temple of Speed’, unlike the one reserved for the teams. Thanks to the results obtained in Belgium, in fact, the Prema has mathematically graduated as champion among the teams, with the Grisignano di Zocco-based team having won the fifth of the six Formula 3 championships held so far, that is, since the series was established by the FIA ​​in 2019 following the merger between the GP3 Series and the European F3.

F3 Drivers Standings after Belgium 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 129 2 Gabriele Mini Press 128 3 Luke Browning Hi-tech 123 4 Arvid Lindblad Press 113 5 Dino Beganovic Press 100 6 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 97 7 Oliver Goethe Fields 94 8 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 75 9 Noel Leon From Amersfoort 73 10 Callum Voisin Rodin 67 11 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 63 12 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 54 13 Sami Meguetounif trident 53 14 Mary Boya Fields 41 15 Sebastián Montoya Fields 40 16 Santiago Ramos trident 35 17 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 30 18 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech 26 19 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing 25 20 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort 12 21 Max Esterson Jenzer 11 22 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 10 23 Peter Wisnicki Rodin 10 24 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing 9 25 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer 8 26 Joseph Loake Rodin 8 27 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport 6

Team Ranking