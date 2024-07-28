The Formula 3 championship is now heading into the summer break that will continue for almost the entire month of August, when on Friday 30th all the teams and drivers will return to the track for the Free Practice sessions of the tenth and final round of the season in Monza. It will be there that the name of the new champion will inevitably be known, with a fight for the title that is decidedly exciting and open to any scenario. The demonstration of this was seen in full during the weekend just ended in Spa-Francorchamps, where the leadership of the standings passed from one Italian driver to another: in fact, occupying the top spot awaiting the Italian Grand Prix is Leonardo Fornaroliwho thanks to the podium obtained in the Feature Race has surpassed Gabriele Miniwho is still only one point behind his compatriot. The title is also wide open for the other pursuers: Browning, Lindblad and Beganovic, with the Swede from Prema 29 points behind Fornaroli. A battle not to be missed in the ‘Temple of Speed’, unlike the one reserved for the teams. Thanks to the results obtained in Belgium, in fact, the Prema has mathematically graduated as champion among the teams, with the Grisignano di Zocco-based team having won the fifth of the six Formula 3 championships held so far, that is, since the series was established by the FIA in 2019 following the merger between the GP3 Series and the European F3.
F3 Drivers Standings after Belgium 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|129
|2
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|128
|3
|Luke Browning
|Hi-tech
|123
|4
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|113
|5
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|100
|6
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|97
|7
|Oliver Goethe
|Fields
|94
|8
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|75
|9
|Noel Leon
|From Amersfoort
|73
|10
|Callum Voisin
|Rodin
|67
|11
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|63
|12
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|54
|13
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|53
|14
|Mary Boya
|Fields
|41
|15
|Sebastián Montoya
|Fields
|40
|16
|Santiago Ramos
|trident
|35
|17
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|30
|18
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hi-tech
|26
|19
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|25
|20
|Tommy Smith
|From Amersfoort
|12
|21
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|11
|22
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|10
|23
|Peter Wisnicki
|Rodin
|10
|24
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|AIX Racing
|9
|25
|Matias Zagazeta
|Jenzer
|8
|26
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|8
|27
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|6
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Press
|341
|2
|ART Grand Prix
|226
|3
|trident
|217
|4
|Fields
|175
|5
|Hi-tech
|149
|6
|MP Motorsport
|99
|7
|Rodin
|85
|8
|From Amersfoort
|85
|9
|AIX Racing
|34
|10
|Jenzer
|29
#Drivers #Teams #Standings #Belgium
Leave a Reply