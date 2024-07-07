The world championship standings updated at the end of the ninth round of the season on the Sachsenring circuit
Moto2 / Riders Standings after the 2024 German GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Dark Forest
|147
|2
|To the Ogura
|Dark Forest
|140
|3
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|123
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Dark Forest
|108
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|Dark Forest
|93
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|77
|7
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|58
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|56
|9
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|55
|10
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|53
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|50
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|48
|13
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|48
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|44
|15
|Seine Agius
|Kalex
|26
|16
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23
|17
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|21
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|Kalex
|20
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|14
|20
|Philip Salac
|Kalex
|14
|21
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|13
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|Forward
|6
|23
|Deniz Oncü
|Kalex
|6
|24
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|6
|25
|Jaume Masia
|Kalex
|4
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|3
|27
|Mario Aji
|Kalex
|2
|28
|Matthew Ferrari
|Kalex
|1
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Dark Forest
|204
|2
|Kalex
|172
|3
|Forward
|6
