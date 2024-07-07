The complete rankings at the end of the last appointment of the season before the summer break



Moto3 / Riders Standings after the 2024 German GP POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 David Alonso CFMoto 179 2 Ivan Ortola KTM 121 3 Daniel Holgado GasGas 120 4 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 115 5 David Munoz KTM 84 6 Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 72 7 Adrian Fernandez Honda 67 8 Angel Piqueras Honda 60 9 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM 58 10 Joel Kelso KTM 55 11 Taiyo Furusato Honda 54 12 Jacob Roulstone GasGas 44 13 Stephen Nepa KTM 40 14 Joel Esteban CFMoto 38 15 Tatsuki Suzuki Husqvarna 38 16 Luke Lunetta Honda 34 17 Richard Rossi KTM 16 18 Nicholas Carrara KTM 15 19 Matthew Bertelle Honda 15 20 Philip Farioli Honda 14 21 Scott Odgen Honda 11 22 Xabi Zurutuza KTM 3 23 Vicente Perez KTM 3 24 Noah Dettwiler KTM 2 25 David Almansa Honda 2 Constructors’ Ranking POS. BUILDER POINTS 1 CFMoto 179 2 KTM 154 3 Husqvarna 132 4 GasGas 125 5 Honda 110



