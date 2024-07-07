The complete rankings at the end of the last appointment of the season before the summer break
Moto3 / Riders Standings after the 2024 German GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|David Alonso
|CFMoto
|179
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|121
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|GasGas
|120
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|115
|5
|David Munoz
|KTM
|84
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|72
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|67
|8
|Angel Piqueras
|Honda
|60
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|58
|10
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|55
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|54
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|GasGas
|44
|13
|Stephen Nepa
|KTM
|40
|14
|Joel Esteban
|CFMoto
|38
|15
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Husqvarna
|38
|16
|Luke Lunetta
|Honda
|34
|17
|Richard Rossi
|KTM
|16
|18
|Nicholas Carrara
|KTM
|15
|19
|Matthew Bertelle
|Honda
|15
|20
|Philip Farioli
|Honda
|14
|21
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|11
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|KTM
|3
|23
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|3
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|KTM
|2
|25
|David Almansa
|Honda
|2
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|CFMoto
|179
|2
|KTM
|154
|3
|Husqvarna
|132
|4
|GasGas
|125
|5
|Honda
|110
