The complete update of the world rankings at the end of the eighth round of the championship in Assen
Moto2 / Riders Standings after the 2024 Italian GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Dark Forest
|138
|2
|Ai Ogura
|Boscoscuro
|124
|3
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|115
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|87
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Dark Forest
|83
|6
|Manuel González
|Kalex
|73
|7
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|58
|8
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|48
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|46
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|46
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|44
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|44
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|43
|14
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|33
|15
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23
|16
|Seine Agius
|Kalex
|21
|17
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|18
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|14
|19
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|14
|20
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|13
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|Kalex
|7
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|Forward
|6
|23
|Deniz Oncü
|Kalex
|6
|24
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|6
|25
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|4
|26
|Jaume Masia
|Kalex
|3
|27
|Mario Aji
|Kalex
|2
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|Kalex
|1
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Dark Forest
|179
|2
|Kalex
|152
|3
|Forward
|6
#Drivers #Constructors #Standings #Dutch
