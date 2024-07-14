Pole position, absolute track record and absolute domination in Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2: there couldn’t have been a better weekend for Toprak Razgatliogluwho thanks to this triumph strengthens his leadership in the Superbike world championship regained at the end of the last Round in Misano Adriatico. Also on that occasion, moreover, the #54 of BMW had completed a perfect weekend with a tripletreplicated in England. In doing so, the Turkish driver reaches 241 points at the end of the fifth round of the world championship, exactly 41 lengths ahead of Nicholas Bulegabehind him both in the Superpole Race and in Race-2. The gap on the reigning world champion also becomes wider Alvaro Bautistaon the podium only in Race-1 and now in third place in the world championship, with a gap of 55 points from the top. Instead, he makes a significant recovery in the standings Jonathan Rea4 points behind the top 10 thanks above all to the 3rd place obtained in the Superpole Race, synonymous with the first podium of his career with Yamaha. Speaking of the Constructors, the Ducati leaves Donington once again as leader of the standings, but with a gap of only 6 points which now separates it from BMW.

Superbike / Riders Standings after the 2024 British Round

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 241 2 Nicholas Bulega Ducati 200 3 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 186 4 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 165 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 116 6 Andrea Iannone Ducati 88 7 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 85 8 Remy Gardner Yamaha 83 9 Michael van der Mark BMW 77 10 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 61 11 Jonathan Rea Yamaha 57 12 Axel Bassani Kawasaki 50 13 Scott Redding BMW 42 14 Garrett Gerloff BMW 38 15 Sam Lowes Ducati 36 16 Xavi Vierge Honda 26 17 Nicholas Spinelli Ducati 25 18 Michael Rinaldi Ducati 24 19 Iker Lecuona Honda 24 20 Tarran MacKenzie Honda 7 21 Philipp Öttl Yamaha 5 22 Titus Rabat Kawasaki 4 23 Michael Pyrro Ducati 3 24 Bradley Ray Yamaha 2

