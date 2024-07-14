Pole position, absolute track record and absolute domination in Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2: there couldn’t have been a better weekend for Toprak Razgatliogluwho thanks to this triumph strengthens his leadership in the Superbike world championship regained at the end of the last Round in Misano Adriatico. Also on that occasion, moreover, the #54 of BMW had completed a perfect weekend with a tripletreplicated in England. In doing so, the Turkish driver reaches 241 points at the end of the fifth round of the world championship, exactly 41 lengths ahead of Nicholas Bulegabehind him both in the Superpole Race and in Race-2. The gap on the reigning world champion also becomes wider Alvaro Bautistaon the podium only in Race-1 and now in third place in the world championship, with a gap of 55 points from the top. Instead, he makes a significant recovery in the standings Jonathan Rea4 points behind the top 10 thanks above all to the 3rd place obtained in the Superpole Race, synonymous with the first podium of his career with Yamaha. Speaking of the Constructors, the Ducati leaves Donington once again as leader of the standings, but with a gap of only 6 points which now separates it from BMW.
Superbike / Riders Standings after the 2024 British Round
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|241
|2
|Nicholas Bulega
|Ducati
|200
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|186
|4
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|165
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|116
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|88
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|85
|8
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|77
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|61
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|57
|12
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki
|50
|13
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|42
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|38
|15
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|36
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|26
|17
|Nicholas Spinelli
|Ducati
|25
|18
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|24
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|24
|20
|Tarran MacKenzie
|Honda
|7
|21
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|5
|22
|Titus Rabat
|Kawasaki
|4
|23
|Michael Pyrro
|Ducati
|3
|24
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|2
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|256
|2
|BMW
|250
|3
|Kawasaki
|166
|4
|Yamaha
|149
|5
|Honda
|47
