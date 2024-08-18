Both world championship standings updated at the end of the eleventh round of the 2024 world championship
Moto2 / Riders Standings after the 2024 Austrian GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Dark Forest
|162
|2
|To the Ogura
|Dark Forest
|142
|3
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|130
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|Dark Forest
|120
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Dark Forest
|112
|6
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|96
|7
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|94
|8
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|91
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|91
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|64
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|61
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|57
|13
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|56
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|55
|15
|Seine Agius
|Kalex
|33
|16
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|25
|17
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|25
|18
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|Kalex
|20
|20
|Philip Salac
|Kalex
|20
|21
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|18
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|14
|23
|Deniz Oncü
|Kalex
|11
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|7
|25
|Jorge Navarro
|Forward
|6
|26
|Jaume Masia
|Kalex
|4
|27
|Mario Aji
|Kalex
|2
|28
|Matthew Ferrari
|Kalex
|1
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Dark Forest
|237
|2
|Kalex
|222
|3
|Forward
|6
#Drivers #Constructors #Standings #Austrian
Leave a Reply