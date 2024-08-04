The rankings updated at the end of the tenth seasonal appointment
Moto3 / Riders Standings after the 2024 British GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|David Alonso
|CFMoto
|199
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|146
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|GasGas
|133
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|131
|5
|David Munoz
|KTM
|88
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|82
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|75
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|65
|9
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|64
|10
|Angel Piqueras
|Honda
|60
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|54
|12
|Stephen Nepa
|KTM
|51
|13
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Husqvarna
|44
|14
|Jacob Roulstone
|GasGas
|44
|15
|Joel Esteban
|CFMoto
|41
|16
|Luke Lunetta
|Honda
|34
|17
|Matthew Bertelle
|Honda
|20
|18
|Richard Rossi
|KTM
|18
|19
|Nicholas Carrara
|KTM
|16
|20
|Philip Farioli
|Honda
|14
|21
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|11
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|KTM
|3
|23
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|3
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|KTM
|2
|25
|David Almansa
|Honda
|2
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|CFMoto
|199
|2
|KTM
|179
|3
|Husqvarna
|148
|4
|GasGas
|138
|5
|Honda
|118
#Drivers #Constructors #Standings #Silverstone
