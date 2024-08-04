World Championship standings developments after the tenth GP of the season
Moto2 / Riders Standings after the 2024 British GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Dark Forest
|160
|2
|To the Ogura
|Dark Forest
|142
|3
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|123
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Dark Forest
|112
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|Dark Forest
|100
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|88
|7
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|78
|8
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|78
|9
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|71
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|57
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|56
|12
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|56
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|50
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|45
|15
|Seine Agius
|Kalex
|32
|16
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23
|17
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|21
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|Kalex
|20
|19
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|18
|20
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|16
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|14
|22
|Philip Salac
|Kalex
|14
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|7
|24
|Jorge Navarro
|Forward
|6
|25
|Deniz Oncü
|Kalex
|6
|26
|Jaume Masia
|Kalex
|4
|27
|Mario Aji
|Kalex
|2
|28
|Matthew Ferrari
|Kalex
|1
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Dark Forest
|217
|2
|Kalex
|197
|3
|Forward
|6
