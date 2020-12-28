Highlights: According to the PMO, people’s travel will be safer by eliminating the possibility of human error.

In this, the signal will be given to the metro under the Communication Based Train Control Signaling (CBTC) system. It is also used abroad.

At the same time, through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), people will be able to pay the journey only with a debit card, there will be no need to carry a smart card.

The first driverless metro in the country has started. PM Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) started this service of Delhi Metro today in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi. Currently, this metro will run between Janakpuri West to Botanical Gardens in the capital. Will it be safe? Let’s know what happens without the driver’s metro and how it runs ..

Will all the metro run without drivers from today?

If you are thinking that all metros will run without a driver then it is not so. Currently, it will run between Janakpuri West to Botanical Gardens in the capital. After this, the driverless train service between Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar is also expected to start in mid-2021. Driverless train operation (DTO) or unattended train operation (UTO) mode can only be implemented on line 7 and line 8 of the DMRC network. For now, DMRC is only turning on UTO mode on line 8. After this, the driverless train service between Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar is also expected to start in mid-2021.

What will change on the magenta line?

From December 28, the Metro will run on the Magenta Line through Driverless Train Operation (DTO) mode. In this mode, the trains will be fully controlled from DMRC’s three command centers. Without any human intervention. The trains will be run using the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling technology. Train equipment will be monitored in real time at command centers.

Will there be no drivers in the metro now?

Until the DMRC enters UTO mode, there will be operators in the metro who will operate in an emergency. After installing high resolution cameras, cabins built for metro drivers will also be gradually removed and will cover all control panels. Currently, the cameras installed in the metro do not detect any fault on the tracks.

Will traveling be safe by not having a driver?

The Prime Minister’s Office said that this is the beginning of a new era to improve people’s travel. According to the PMO, this speedless train will be fully automated, eliminating the possibility of any human error. It can be operated automatically from the control room itself. DMRC Director Communication said that the Communication Based Train Control Signaling (CBTC) system works like a Wi-Fi. It gives a signal to the metro from which the train runs. It is also used in many metros abroad.

How much control do drivers have over the train?

Even now most of the metro is controlled by remote control operation room. Which is known as the Operations Control Center (OCC), from where teams of engineers monitor the real-time train movement in the DMRC network. However, depending on the situation on different lines, the driver or train operator has control.

Can you travel without a smart card?

PM Modi will also launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service on Metro’s Airport Express Line. In this, debit cards will be able to work like metro smart cards. Passengers will be able to travel by punching it at the gate. The money will be deducted from the bank account of the passenger and people will not need to carry the smart card of the metro.

Driverless Metro: country’s first driverless metro to run today, opening at 11 amWill time be saved, will the train be available soon?

According to a report by our partner Times of India, the use of CBTC technology will benefit metros. This will reduce the distance between the two trains. People will get a train in a short time. This will save time as well as make travel of people more secure than before. DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that with the introduction of unmanned trains, Delhi Metro will join seven selected metro networks of the world, where unmanned trains are running.