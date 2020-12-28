Highlights: PM to inaugurate driverless metro with video conferencing at 11 am

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

The country’s first driverless metro will run on the new metro line in Phase-3 between Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first driverless train through video conferencing at 11 am on Monday. This train will run without a driver and it can be controlled and operated automatically by sitting in the control room.

In addition to starting the driverless train operation, PM Modi will also launch a fully functional National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service on Metro’s Airport Express Line. Through this, people will be able to use RuPay based debit card like a metro smart card and can travel by punching it at the AFC gate located at the airport line stations. This will eliminate the need to carry a separate metro smart card and the fare will be deducted directly from their bank account.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that with the introduction of unmanned trains on the Magenta Line, DMRC will join the selected seven metro networks of the world where driverless metro trains are being run. After the 37 km long Magenta line, the 57 km long Pink Line between Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar will also start driverless train operation by the middle of next year. This would allow Metro trains to run on a 94 km long network without a driver or operator, which would be about 9 per cent of the total driverless metro network in the world. Trains with no driver will be fully automated and there will be little need for human intervention. This will also completely eliminate the possibility of accidents due to human mistakes or mistakes.

The introduction of a fully functional National Common Mobility Card system on Airport Metro will also be another major achievement for DMRC. Through this, RuPay Debit Card holders issued by 23 banks from any part of the country will be able to travel on the Airport Express Line using their RuPay Card. DMRC aims to make this facility available to the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

Currently DMRC operates metro services in Delhi-NCR on a network of about 390 km long, which includes a total of 11 corridors and 285 metro stations. Before the Corona transition, about six million trips were made daily in the Delhi Metro. However, given the threat of Corona, some restrictions have been put in place to control the number of passengers in the metro stations, but it is expected that these restrictions will be largely eliminated in the new year.