Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- Personnel from the State Investigation Agency arrested the driver of a Cherokee vehicle, which had recently been reported stolen in the United States.

The police report indicates that while driving on the streets of Río Florido and Río Coyachi, in the Ex Agrícola San Antonio neighborhood, the ministerial agents stopped the driver of a vehicle, a Jeep, Cherokee, 2018 model, gray, without license plates. Upon checking the public and private serial numbers and comparing the information on the different search platforms, it was found that said unit had been reported stolen on August 24 in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States. The unit was driven by someone who identified himself as Alberto GT, 21 years old, who was informed that he would be placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Western District, for possession of the vehicle reported stolen.