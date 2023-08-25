The court arrested for two months the driver who hit 11 people at a bus stop in Kaluga

Kaluga District Court has arrested for two months the driver who hit 11 people on the sidewalk in the city center. This is reported RIA News with reference to the statement of the representative of the prosecutor’s office of the Kaluga region.

“Deputy Regional Prosecutor Vladimir Orlov, at a court hearing in the Kaluga District Court of the Kaluga Region, supported the request of the investigating authority to detain the suspect,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

On August 24, the Toyota driver lost control and flew to a bus stop on Kirov Street. 11 people were injured, including three minors. Two children are in intensive care. The driver was also taken to the hospital. He is in a medical institution under escort and confessed.

A criminal case was initiated against the man under article 264 (“Violation of traffic rules”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region, he was deprived of a driver’s license in April because he was driving under the influence of drugs. Later, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that the man had also used drugs before this trip.