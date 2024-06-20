Finally, a judge issued an arrest warrant against the personnel transport driver, allegedly responsible for the death of two citizens after an accident, shortly before midnight he was arrested, relatives reported.

The arrest was made at the home of Carlos T. who showed up at noon this Wednesday to turn himself in for the fatal accident that occurred last Wednesday.

After several hours giving a statement and several errands carried out by the public prosecutor’s office, he left the prosecutor’s office tonight.

However, a judge granted the arrest warrant which was executed by ministerial elements.