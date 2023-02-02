The Collective Transport System (STC) requested in a hearing that the driver Carlos Alfredo “N”, involved in the Line 3 accident, pay the Metro 260 million pesos for damage to the train, tracks and tunnel, while the 19 victims only 120 thousand pesos, not including Adriana, who died on January 7 after the collision.

after one audience of more than nine hours, The control judge, Júpiter López, linked Carlos Alfredo “N” to the process, for the crime of homicide and culpable injuries due to the train crash, which occurred on January 7. In addition to assigning six months of complementary research.

During the hearing, the defendant, who remains hospitalized and on oxygen because he underwent surgery on Tuesday afternoon, he witnessed the judicial act virtually.

According to Fabián Hidalgo, lawyer for Carlos Alfredo “N”, his client accepted the hearing, despite his health condition, to explain that the lines of subway communication They have not worked for a long time and ensure their innocence.

“Today, (Carlos Alfredo) declared ‘I did not set automatic piloting, I followed my driving style,’ Hidalgo reiterated.

This, the subway union will appeal the precautionary measure imposed as home protection. Also, it was considered Subway as a victim of this accident.

This was disapproved of by the Adriana family lawyer, Cristopher Estupiñán, since he did not consider it propitious for the Metro to be endorsed as driver victim.