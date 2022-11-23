You can get into serious trouble with money laundering, but it is often not too bad with wheel washing. Except in the case of this Norwegian truck driver. On Saturday, outside working hours, he washed his truck (a Scania R650, for the enthusiast) and was fined 2,000 euros.

The driver had a festival with the truck on Sunday and therefore wanted to clean it on Saturday. He hadn’t put a driver’s card in the tachograph for the short stretch to the car wash, so the journey wasn’t registered quite according to the rules.

During an inspection, an inspector found that the truck had been driven during a mandatory rest period and also without the driver card present. A fine of 20,000 Norwegian kroner was handed out for this, which is about 2,000 euros.

The wash already took place in August of 2021, but only now has the court ruled that the fine was indeed unjustified, reports Tungt.no. The truck would only have driven on private property and there was no question of transporting goods or passengers.