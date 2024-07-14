There are currently several projects in progress Driveras recently revealed by Ubisoft. This confirmation seems like a big one for fans of the series, as they have been waiting for a new installment in the series for over a decade.

The latest title belonging to the main series, namely Driver: San Franciscowas released to September 2011. Since then, two spin-offs have been released, one in 2011 for 3DS, that is Driver: Renegade 3Dand one in the 2014 for mobile devices, free-to-play Driver: Speedboat ParadiseThe latter was removed from stores in 2016.

Ubisoft has abandoned or put on hiatus several franchises over the years, and fans of the series have believed that among these IPs if Driver was there too.

In this sense, however, Ubisoft has recently revealed to Stephen Totilo Of Game File which is currently «actively working on other exciting projects» based on the franchise.

While this statement sounds like a confirmation that Driver will soon be back in fashion, Ubisoft did not commit herself regarding the nature of the aforementioned projectsnor even less on when there will be more concrete news regarding the future of the series.

It is likely that among the projects in the pipeline related to the franchise there is the production of a live action series. A similar project was announced in 2021, with the collaboration of the streaming service Binge.

The launch of this platform was planned for 2022, but there is currently no more news about it. As a result, Ubisoft has decided to abandon the idea of ​​producing a live-action adaptation of Driver in collaboration with Bingeas reported by Totilo, citing a statement from a company representative.

Many years earlier, however, Ubisoft had attempted to transform Driver in a live-action film. The film was in development in collaboration with the production company Impact Pictures, which had initially earmarked a budget of 48 million dollars.

A January 2007 redevelopment project of the Toronto waterfront, where principal photography was to have taken place, put the project on indefinite hold, which ultimately led to its complete abandonment.

Of course, given that there are several projects in the pipeline, it cannot be ruled out that Ubisoft also plans to develop a new video game in the series. At the moment, however, as previously mentioned, we have little concrete information in hand.