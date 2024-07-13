Ubisoft has revealed that Driver TV Series Cancelled But Game Could Return: apparently the French company is working on several projects related to this franchise, although nothing has been officially announced yet.
Announced in 2021, the Driver TV series was supposed to be made exclusively for the Binge platform, but production stopped at some point and the show has been shelved: “Our partnership with Binge on the Driver TV series will not continue,” Ubisoft said.
Apparently the company was aiming to capitalize on the franchise’s renewed popularity by releasing new games to coincide with the TV series. Well, we imagine at this point that these projects have not been eliminated.
A great classic from over twenty years ago
The announcement of the Driver TV series had reawakened the enthusiasm of nostalgics of the Ubisoft classic, who It’s been missing on PC and consoles for quite some time now: The last main episode was Driver: San Francisco, released in 2011 on PC, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii.
The saga debuted in 1999 with the original Driver, released on PlayStation and PC: a narrative-oriented driving game that followed the adventures of John Tanner, an undercover investigator, perpetually at the wheel of an American muscle car.
The same character has been the protagonist of several other episodes of the franchise, although there have been brief interludes in which Ubisoft attempted to revisit the saga by introducing innovations that, however, did not prove effective.
