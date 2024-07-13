Ubisoft has revealed that Driver TV Series Cancelled But Game Could Return: apparently the French company is working on several projects related to this franchise, although nothing has been officially announced yet.

Announced in 2021, the Driver TV series was supposed to be made exclusively for the Binge platform, but production stopped at some point and the show has been shelved: “Our partnership with Binge on the Driver TV series will not continue,” Ubisoft said.

Apparently the company was aiming to capitalize on the franchise’s renewed popularity by releasing new games to coincide with the TV series. Well, we imagine at this point that these projects have not been eliminated.