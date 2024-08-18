Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 18:38

A man ran over a family on Saturday afternoon, the 17th, on Engenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira Avenue, in the Jabaquara neighborhood, south of the capital. According to the police, the driver showed signs of drunkenness and was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle.

The driver’s identity was not revealed. The report did not locate his defense.

The victims of the accident, a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and two children, were rescued and taken to the Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya Municipal Hospital. A third daughter of the couple was not hit by the vehicle. The woman and the children were discharged, but the man remains hospitalized and in stable condition, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The driver was arrested, rescued and admitted to Ipiranga Hospital. Forensic examinations were requested from the Criminalistics Institute (IC) and the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The case was registered as drunk driving, run over, collision and negligent bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle at the 26th DP (Sacomã).