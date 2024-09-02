Ciudad Juarez.- The driver of a RAM pickup truck was killed this afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping mall, reported a municipal agent who was among the first to arrive at the crime scene.

The scene is located on Pradera de los Alamos Street and Ramón Rayón Avenue, in Lenox Plaza.

The victim was caught driving an older model gray Dodge RAM pickup truck.

Witnesses said that two men were responsible, one of them fired while the other stood guard, both of them ran away from the scene.

This is the second murder recorded on this first day of September.