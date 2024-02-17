Colombia.- The impressive video of a driver who shot a window cleaner with a gun after becoming violent.

The events occurred in Ibegué, Tolima, in Colombia during the afternoon of Thursday, February 15 and In the recording you can see the driver get out of the vehicle and run after the victimwhile shooting him.

In the images too it is possible to see the moment in which the window cleanernamed Jhon Alexander, known as “Candonga”, confronted the driver who shot him before the astonished gaze of the citizens who were witnesses.

According to local media, The victim suffered a perforation in the small intestine and had to be transferred to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

The driver goes after the window cleaner / Photo: Capture

The Federado Lleras Acosta hospital announced the health status of the 41-year-old window cleaner, who arrived accompanied by Police personnel.

The still injured window cleaner continued attacking the driver / Photo: Capture

“The entrance hole was found in the left groin and exit in the right gluteus. The patient is stabilized and transferred to the emergency operating room.”

Authorities are investigating the situationgiven that The window cleaner has four judicial notes for personal injuries, domestic violence, damage to other people's property, animal abuse and attack on a public servant.

Apparently, the windshield wiper had acted violently after the driver did not give him money for his work.

Social media users reacted to the video of the moment in which the driver shot the window cleaner.

“The window cleaners, the majority, are very haughty because you don't give them a coin, they get angry and want you to give them money under obligation.” “Hahaha, but the one who runs is the one with the gun“Users commented.

