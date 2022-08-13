If the expenditure ceiling should sooner or later also be extended to the salaries of the drivers with the current salaries it would not be a disadvantage for Ferrari, on the contrary. The Scuderia di Maranello, according to the data relating to the remuneration paid to the drivers this season (without the bonuses linked to the results on the track and the private sponsorship agreements between brands and drivers) is only sixth in the ranking of the salaries awarded to the drivers.

There Red Bull is the one who spends the most, a fact that disavows one of the strengths of the Milton Keynes team, which is to pay little for the drivers in the light of a nursery that is always ready to provide fresh talent to put in the car. To blow the bank was Max Verstappen, who signed a space renewal until 2028 with pay equal to that of Lewis Hamilton. The fact that Sergio Perez takes two million more than George Russell puts Red Bull ahead of Mercedes and in third place is the unsuspected McLaren.

Zak Brown was one of the big supporters of the budget cap, but he spares no expense at the driver level, even if the current third place is destined to lose altitude in 2023 if the arrival of Oscar Piastri materializes to the detriment of Daniel Ricciardo . Alpine and Aston Martin complete the top-5 due to the wages guaranteed to world champions such as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. The Spaniard will not let the emerald team’s wages drop in 2023, while in Alpine there will be room for salary after Alonso’s farewell.

Sixth place for the Ferrari, then an important gap opens up before meeting Alfa Romeo, followed by Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams, who spends very little on Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi. Several drivers pointed out that the introduction of an expense cap on their salaries would not be correct in a historical moment in which F1 is very popular also thanks to the protagonists. Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel were among the main defenders of the drivers’ compensation, with Sergio Perez echoing his colleagues after the Guan Yu Zhou crash at Silverstone by pointing out that the drivers on the track agree to risk their lives.

Team expenses ranking for drivers’ salaries 22

1) Red Bull £ 46 million

2) Mercedes 44

3) McLaren 23

4) Alpine 19

5) Aston Martin 18

6) Ferrari 16

7) Alfa Romeo 7.7

8) Haas 5.6

9) AlphaTauri 4.4

10) Williams 2.2