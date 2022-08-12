Lance Stroll paid as much as Carlos Sainz, with Kevin Magnussen grossing more than George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly: the ranking of the salaries of the drivers at the start in F1 this season – data estimated and published by the English newspaper The Independent without the bonuses linked to the results and sponsorship agreements of the pilots with various brands – reserve some surprises. The ‘front row’ is pretty obvious almost what happened on Saturday in qualifying for the 2021 season. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are side by side at £ 40m, with the Dutchman putting this mind-boggling deal in the safe until 2028.

In third place is Fernando Alonso, who will see his salary figures confirmed – if not retouched upwards – also next season when he joins Aston Martin. The renewal signed up to 2025 with McLaren has made Lando Norris climb this ranking, who is the fourth highest paid driver on the grid ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, whose salary is already very high even foresees a shot up in the third and final year of the contract that binds him to McLaren (It is therefore not surprising that Zak Brown is working to see Oscar Piasti in the car in the face of a severance pay to be paid to the former Red Bull and Renault driver).

Only seventh Charles Leclerc with 9 million pounds a year, under contract with Ferrari until 2024, a renewal signed at the end of 2019. The Monegasque driver precedes an interesting trio that sees Leclerc’s box mate, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll all side by side. paid 6 million pounds. Lance Stroll, therefore, earns more than Sergio Perez, who recently signed the renewal with Red Bull until 2024. Behind Checo surprise Magnussen: the Dane is paid more than George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Alexander Albon is the ‘lighthouse’ of Williams and has snatched a million and a half pounds for 2022 and the next few years, the Thai-born driver is the latest with a six-figure salary given that Guan Yu Zhou, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi are under a million pounds. Last position for Yuki Tsunoda, who continues the tradition of the ToroRosso / AlphaTauri pilots who certainly don’t weigh too much on the budget. The Japanese earn less than 400,000 pounds a year.

The remuneration of the drivers at the start in F1 2022 (bonuses excluded)

1) Max Verstappen £ 40 million

2) Lewis Hamilton 40

3) Fernando Alonso 15

4) Lando Norris 12

5) Sebastian Vettel 11

5) Daniel Ricciardo 11

7) Charles Leclerc 9

8) Carlos Sainz 7

8) Valtteri Bottas 7

10) Lance Stroll 7

11) Sergio Perez 6

12) Kevin Magnussen 4.8

13) George Russell 4

13) Esteban Ocon 4

13) Pierre Gasly 4

16) Alex Albon 1.5

17) Guan Yu Zhou 730,800

17) Mick Schumacher 730,800

17) Nicholas Latifi 730,800

20) Yuki Tsunoda 364,900