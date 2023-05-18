A Pickup truck driver ran over two 9-year-old girls for later Get awaythis in the San Martín neighborhood in Guadalajara.

The events occurred in Damián Carmona and Hacienda los Belenes streets, they were captured on video by a security camera.

In the video, five children can be seen outside a store, when two of the minors hug each other, spin around and fall to the ground.

Right now a truck passes that runs over the two girlsone was more affected because the entire car ran over her.

After this, an adult leaves the store who approaches the children, while one of the girls run over remains on the ground and holding the foot.

According to Tráfico ZMG, the most affected girl was transferred to an aid station after being injured in the foot.

