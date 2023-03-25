Quintana Roo.- This Friday night, the driver of a vehicle hit still traffic agent in cancunand chose to flee, which unleashed an intense police chase.

He run over of the road agent occurred on the avenue Tulumaround 20:00 hours.

Others quickly arrived at the site authorities from Cancun to investigate the facts, and after the first indications, they started a intense persecution of the suspicious car, until it is located.

According to preliminary reports, two suspects were finally arrested by the police: the driver was an 18 year old old, accompanied by a minor under 14 years of age.

It was reported that, as part of the persecutionthe agents performed shots to force the driver to stop the vehicle, as he refused to do so.

As for the injured traffic agent, he was transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention, although it is believed that his injuries are not serious.