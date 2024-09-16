In Moscow, one child died as a result of a driver hitting a pedestrian crossing

A car driver ran over children at a pedestrian crossing in northwest Moscow, one child died. This was reported on his Telegram channel reports Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (GAI).

“On Planernaya Street, near house 9, the driver of a Toyota car hit a boy and a girl at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the road accident, the 13-year-old boy died on the spot, the girl was hospitalized in serious condition,” the department said.

It is noted that traffic police officers and investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the accident. The Investigative Committee of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case on the fact of the incident, the driver was detained.

Earlier, in the Basmanny district of Moscow, a car hit a girl walking on the sidewalk. The car flew onto the pedestrian area of ​​the street, hit the girl and crashed into a building.