They imagine drive their car and realize that they are being followed, or even worse, that someone unknown accompanies them, but they had not noticed, it was what happened to a young man, for which his reaction went viral.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account of ‘@nachoserritella’, who has thousands of followers and in his posts shows a cute kitten, as he was the one who traveled with him incognito for approximately 10 kilometers.

As the tiktoker announced, since he reported that when traveling to his destination, he noticed a cat under his car, for which he recorded the unusual moment.

The driver could not believe that he had accompanied him for 10 kilometers, since he was on the deck, what everyone expected to see is that the young man would take the cat out to set it free, however, his decision paralyzed everyone.

Throughout the clip the man was seen talking to the kitten, since he realized that the animal was responsible for some noises that he heard under his vehicle, for which reason, being hooked throughout the journey, he spoke to a friend to to see the peculiar event.

Later, in another clip, the boy showed the pet inside the car, sitting in a seat, since made the noble gesture of adopting itwhich is why it stole the hearts of internet users.