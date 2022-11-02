In the midst of a climate of polarization after the elections in Brazil, a driver ran over and dragged a group of Bolsonaro protesters that were blocking the Washington highway in São Paulo. In total, about 15 people were injured.

Four of the 15 injured are in serious condition, so they were taken to Hospital Base del Río, the police reported.

Around 3:30 p.m. (local time), dozens of people staged a blockade on the Rodovia Washington Luís highway, in Mirassol, in the interior of São Paulo. The protesters were in the center of the road when the vehicle sped over them.

The victims, some of them in serious condition, were transferred to the Base Hospital, located in São José do Rio Preto.

The person responsible was arrested by the police.. At that moment, the protesters began to beat and destroy the car. In addition, they attacked the driver, who would have carried out this action and was upset because the passage was closed by the protesters.

Throughout Brazil there are protesters who do not accept the results of the presidential elections, where Lula da Silva was elected as the new president. Consequently, they went to the main arteries to prevent normal vehicular circulation.

On Wednesday morning, at least 146 federal routes were blocked, mostly by truckers who support Bolsonaro. On Monday, meanwhile, authorities monitored 271 blockades.

In a statement published on social networks, the Federal Highway Police reported that it had dissolved 601 demonstrations on roads throughout Brazil that originated when the results of the elections were known.

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, referred to the issue through Twitter: he quoted the Brazilian president and did not ask for the cessation of the protests. “I reiterate Jair Bolsonaro’s request that the demonstrations not hinder everyone’s right to come and go,” the official tweeted.

Bolsonaro talks about protests

The outgoing president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, asked his followers on Wednesday to unblock the roads, but supported the protests “in other places” that have multiplied throughout the country against the victory at the polls of the leftist Lula da Silva.

“I want to make an appeal to them: unblock the roads. That does not seem to me to be part of legitimate demonstrations (…) Other demonstrations that are taking place throughout Brazil, in squares… are part of the democratic game. Make yourself comfortable.”

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA and Agencies