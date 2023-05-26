FromMichelle Brey close

Again and again they paralyze the traffic with their actions. In Austria, too, the climate activists of the “last generation” are causing a stir. Now there should be protests across the country.

May 25 update: On Thursday, the “Last Generation” again paralyzed some roads in Austria. In the morning, activists climbed onto a bridge over the Südwesttangente (A23) and taped themselves to the roadway. Other members of the group stopped traffic with cars, reports oe24. The activists demanded again: 100 km/h on the freeway and a ban on new oil and gas drilling. There was a traffic jam with a length of about twelve kilometers.

A Twitter user promptly poked fun at the claims. 100 km/h while sitting on the southeast tangent? They demand “100 km/h on the A23, while 80 km/h applies there,” he commented. In fact, on the A23, as is usual for motorways in Vienna, there is a speed limit of 80 for cars. Outside of Vienna, the limit is 130 kilometers per hour.

“Last generation” changes strategy in Austria: Nationwide campaigns from Friday

After the protests in Vienna and Innsbruck, there is still no relief for residents of Austria. You have to expect further traffic jams from the “Last Generation”. Climate glue Martha Krumpeck announced opposite today.at Although a “breather” for the capital, the group now wants to expand the campaign nationwide. According to the announcement on Twitter, an action is planned for Friday in Graz. It was not yet known whether other cities would be affected.

“Last generation” in Austria: protests in Vienna and Innsbruck – traffic jams and anger among drivers

First report from May 23: Vienna/Munich – The “Last Generation” group always causes a sensation with its actions. In April and May, activists in Berlin glued themselves to the streets. However, some drivers did not let this stop them, they found another way.

On Monday (May 22), Chancellor Olaf Scholz chose drastic words in the direction of the climate sticker. He thinks their actions are “completely crazy”. A driver in Austria must have had a similar opinion. The group is also active in Germany’s neighboring country. Vienna and Innsbruck were now affected by protests. According to ÖAMTC, while there were extensive traffic jams in the Austrian capital, one road user could not contain his anger.

“Last generation” in Austria: Klima-Glue poured with yoghurt

On Tuesday morning (May 23) activists of the “Last Generation” protested in Innsbruck with a so-called sit-in. With their action, they drew the ire of three people, as reported by the APA news agency. As a result, the police said that two people were loudly upset about the protest. Another poured a yogurt over the head of an activist. All three people received a report.

The group published a video on the Twitter platform showing the situation. It only shows a brief moment of a man pouring yoghurt on an activist. As a result, he gets quite audibly upset. The activists should clear the street, he demanded. “What about you guys?” he added, apparently angrily. The cars would have been there for an hour. Shortly afterwards you can see that the police intervene. The activists commented on the video with the words: “What do these people do when our harvests fail more and more often or we run out of drinking water?”

‼ RUSH: PEOPLE BURNED WITH YOGURT ‼ What do these people do when our harvests fail more and more often or when we run out of drinking water?#LastGen pic.twitter.com/aCyKyqIhLi — Last Generation Austria (@lastgenAT) May 23, 2023

Austria: climate activists paralyze air traffic – effects until the evening

Switzerland was also affected by climate protests. With actions at Geneva Airport on Tuesday (May 23), climate activists caused air traffic disruptions for about an hour. Dozens of people occupied the runway around noon. Activists chained themselves to planes, the news agency said Keystone SDA reported on site. According to press release As a result, air traffic was completely suspended from 11.40 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.

It also said: “Seven flights were diverted to Zurich and Lyon airports. Significant delays are expected for continued operations until late evening, with possible derogations to allow for the last evening flights to reach Geneva. Some flight cancellations are not excluded.”

A road user in Austria pours yoghurt over a climate activist. © Screenshot/Twitter Last Generation Austria

Climate protest at Geneva airport: company makes fun of activists

The action caused a lot of resentment on Twitter. “Damn piglet” or “What doesn’t suit the whiner again?” were some of the comments. But the airport also had to take criticism. “How do they even get onto the runway?” asked one. Another wrote: “The sight of this makes me feel very safe the next time I fly!”

However, one company insisted on making fun of the activists a little. “Hey activists and climate stickers who are shutting down the whole Geneva airport: If you are really serious about fighting climate change with solutions, then become an engineer,” it wrote. It also posted a picture with the words: “You want to fight the climate crisis without going to jail? Then you are right with us!”

According to the environmental organization Greenpeace, the action was for an aircraft show for business jets, which will take place in Geneva until Thursday (May 25). “A small group of super-rich are putting undue burdens on the climate and the environment,” said Greenpeace representative Agnes Jezler. The organization caused a stir in 2021 with a campaign at the European Football Championship in Munich. As a result, the police massively increased the contingent at the time. (mbr/dpa)

