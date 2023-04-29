Usa, 13 year old saves the school bus

A 13-year-old teenager saved his school bus from crashing after the driver passed out. Dillon Reeves “jumped out of his seat, threw his backpack, ran to the front of the school bus, grabbed the wheel and managed to stop” the vehicle in the middle of the road, said Robert Livernois, director of public schools in a northern Michigan district at a press conference. The bus driver, who was taking about 60 students from Carter College in Warren, north of Detroit, home “passed out” at the wheel, Livernois said.





In a video released by the authorities, the driver faints and the student gets behind the wheel, brakes and manages to stop the bus despite the panic and screams of the frightened children. Then he shouts to his classmates to call for help “immediately”.

According to CNN, the driver was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Dillon Reeves “avoided what could have been a very tragic accident,” City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty commented on Facebook. The parents of the student, Steve and Ireta Reeves, declared in a press conference that their son is a “little hero”.

