Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The truck driver was injured when turn upside down on Morones Prieto Avenuein Colonia Buenos Aires, in Monterrey.

Apparently speeding and wet pavement caused the accident.

The events occurred around 4:05 this morning at the intersection of this avenue and Guadalupe Street, in the aforementioned neighborhood.

The driver identified himself as Raúl R., who was traveling alone in a nissan kicks pickup.

According to Reforma, paramedics from the Ministry of Health arrived at the site and found the man disoriented and with some blows still inside the vehicle.

When helping him, the man mentioned that he is originally from Texas and has been in the city for a few days for the holiday season.

According to reports, the driver apparently took a curve at high speed which caused him to skid and lose control of the vehicle that after hitting the curb ended up overturning in the place.

We recommend you read:

The three lanes of ordinary traffic on this road were closed while a tow truck removed the vehicle.