The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court ruled that a vehicle owner, who was convicted of causing a traffic accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, must pay an insurance company 60,801 dirhams, the value of the damages incurred by the insurance company to the vehicle due to the accident.

In detail, an insurance company filed a lawsuit, demanding that the owner of the vehicle (the defendant) be obligated to pay it 60,801 dirhams, and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, noting that it is in its capacity as the insured of the vehicle that caused the accident and belongs to the defendant. He, who was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, caused damage to the damaged vehicle, and two people were transported by ambulance. The defendant was criminally convicted for driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and the accident caused it to pay the amount claimed as compensation to those affected by the defendant’s mistake.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that the unified vehicle insurance document against civil liability, issued under the system of unifying vehicle insurance documents, stipulated that recourse would be made to the insured or the driver of the vehicle if it was proven that there was a violation of the laws, and the violation involved a felony or intentional misdemeanor, noting that it was evident from the case papers that the company had established a recourse claim that the defendant had caused an accident under the influence of alcohol, and the defendant had been convicted of charges including driving a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol.

The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 60,801 dirhams, with legal interest at a rate of 5% per annum on the amount ruled upon from the date of the legal claim until full payment, not to exceed the principal amount of the debt, and with legal expenses.