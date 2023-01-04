Max Verstappen he has already been indicated as driver of the year in 2022 by the team principals, a status that was also recognized by his colleagues. It is said that in each category the pilots know very well what the true level is between them regardless of the technical means available and it is not surprising that the classification that emerges from the pilots’ vote presents some differences compared to that drawn up by the team principals, where perhaps the The vote is ‘influenced’ by how effective a driver may be in guaranteeing constant performance without particular errors, peculiarities which in the eyes of a team principal, perhaps not of a top-tier team, may be more attractive than pure speed.

According to the ranking drawn up by the drivers reported by the crash.net magazine, Max Verstappen is the driver of the year 2022 ahead of Charles Leclerc, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton flanked in third place. The team principals, on the other hand, had reserved third place alone for the Mercedes rookie compared to the seven-time world champion. Already from the fifth position, however, the classification changes and not a little. If the managers had placed Sergio Perez in the top-5 the drivers elect Lando Norris in fifth place, with Fernando Alonso in sixth place while the Asturian is only eighth in the team principals standings.

Seventh place for Carlos Sainz, while in eighth he is ex-aequo between Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez and Alexander Albon, who ‘steals’ Valtteri Bottas’ place in the top-10. Evidently the prowess of the former Red Bull capable of bringing Williams into the points on several occasions did not go unnoticed in the eyes of colleagues who recognized the value of the class of 1996. It should be noted that there were 19 voters, the only one who did not participating was Lewis Hamilton. Below is the top 10 elected by the riders, here you will find the ranking drawn up by the team principals.

Driver of the year 2022 according to the drivers, the top-10

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3.George Russell and Lewis Hamilton

5. Lando Norris

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Carlos Sainz

8. Sergio Perez, Sebastian Vettel and Alexander Albon