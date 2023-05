How did you feel about the content of this article?

Currently, the White House and its surroundings are protected by barriers that prevent unauthorized access to the complex. | Photo: Bigstock

The driver of a truck that crashed into barriers near the White House last night was carrying a Nazi flag and was arrested on suspicion of threatening the life of US President Joe Biden, authorities said Tuesday. .

Park Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, a resident of Chesterfield, Missouri, who faces charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or their families.

On his social media profile, Kandula identifies himself as an expert in data analysis, graduated from Marquette High School with degrees in Applied Physics and Engineering from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Authorities said an inspection of the truck Kandula was driving found no explosives or weapons in the vehicle.

The truck, from rental car company U-Haul, crashed into barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, on 16th Street, a few hundred meters from the presidential residence, shortly after 10pm yesterday (10pm local time).

The incident caused guests and staff to be evacuated from the Hay Adams Hotel.

Images released by the press show a Nazi flag, red and with a black swastika cross over a white circle, on the sidewalk a few meters from the truck.

Currently, the White House and its surroundings are protected by barriers that prevent unauthorized access to the complex.