Mark’s words

On the eve of the Liberation Day, with many Italians engaged in a relaxing holiday weekend, a good morning to the motorsport enthusiasts of the Bel Paese was given Helmut Marko. The historic Red Bull consultant, who would aspire to be replaced by Sebastian Vettel in the short term, has ‘warned’ Ferrari fans that their favorite, Charles Leclerccould be leave the red at the end of this season. According to the 80-year-old from Graz, one would hesitate clause in the contract between Leclerc and Cavallinowhich would allow the parties to terminate their relationship one year before the expiry of the agreement in the event of failure to reach a certain number of points. Marko, to corroborate his reasoning, also cited the precedent of Vettel, who in 2014 took advantage of just such a clause to get rid of the contract that bound him to Red Bull and settle down in Maranello.

Quibbles and contracts

The fact that a constraint of this type could actually exist cannot be excludedgiven that this is a fairly common detail in many agreements between drivers and teams, but this does not mean that Leclerc or Ferrari must necessarily decide to activate the possible release option. Leclerc’s desire to become world champion with Ferrari is known. The Cavallino remains the #16’s priority, but it is clear that the many disappointments suffered in recent years are making the Principality’s talent lose patience, which inevitably also looks around, well aware that it is not short of potential suitors. The problem though is that There are currently no free ‘weight’ seats. The only one that could open, with a view to 2024, is that of the Mercedes, but that depends on what kind of decisions will Lewis Hamilton make.

Hamilton’s role

The seven-times world champion, at the age of 38 and after experiencing the worst season of his career in Formula 1 in terms of results in 2022, finds himself the pivot of the pilot market. His contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this season and for the time being, despite declarations of intent from both parties, there has yet to be any official announcement of an extension. If Hamilton should really decide to hang up your helmet at the end of this season, here’s where Ferrari fans should start to worry. At that point indeed Toto Wolff should quickly secure a replacement worthy of the #44 and certainly Charles Leclerc, together probably with McLaren’s Lando Norris, would be the first name on the list.

Difficult withdrawal

At the moment though there are no concrete clues that lead us to think of Hamilton’s willingness to stop. Both the Stevenage champion and Wolff have repeatedly stated that they want to continue together for a few more seasons, perhaps until Hamilton turns forty. This would lead to think of a two-year renewal, perhaps structured with the 1+1 formula, which would leave greater freedom of action for both parties in the event of a change of mind. In fact, with such an option, the Brackley team could also sound out Leclerc’s intentions at the effective expiry of his contract with Ferrari, scheduled for the end of 2024. The Hamilton seen in this start to the championship certainly does not seem like a driver on the avenue sunset and Mercedes, despite having made several serious mistakes in the creation of the W13 and W14, seems willing to work hard to improve the current performance of the silver arrow. The feeling therefore is that, despite rumors and rumor, the line-ups of the top teams are destined to remain frozen at least until the end of the 2024 season. We’ll see.