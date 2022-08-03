“I will not race for Alpine in 2023”. So on Twitter Oscar Piastri last night in Australia denied the promotion in F1 announced by Alpine at 18:00 Italian time (the two in Australia). The Alpine in a few hours lost Fernando Alonso and received the great refusal of Oscar Piastri, although the French team claims to be on the side of reason legally.

In any case, in this climate of great ferment that opened the summer break of the Circus Williams has decided to make an appointment at 16:00 Italian time for an announcement. It could easily be a publicity stunt from the Dorilton Capital investment fund-owned team, which is sure to have several eyes on it in a few hours when the announcement could concern anything from Alexander Albon’s confirmation to other activities related to the team managed by. Jost Got it.

Nicholas Latifi looks destined for farewell and the main candidates to pick up his baton are Nyck De Vries And Logan SargeantWilliams Academy driver who is doing very well in F2 and would also be welcomed by Liberty Media as a US driver.

Oscar Piastri seemed destined for Williams in 2023 on ‘loan’ from Alpine, which would have kept Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon for another year. The two-time world champion, however, blew the bank signing with Aston Martin and triggering a domino effect that at 16:00 could experience another chapter of a drivers market destined to ignite this summer break while waiting for the return to the track at Spa in Belgium.