The driver of a white van lost control and fell into a pedestrian overpass on Eje 5, located in the Nativitas neighborhood in Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

After the strong rollover registered this Tuesday, April 25, firefighters from Mexico City arrived at the scene to carry out the corresponding maneuvers and put the vehicle on four wheels.

“The driver had just taken some driving lessons.Or, he was coming over Primero de Mayo avenue and trying to get into Tlalpan quickly, heading north, he lost control and got into the overpass,” said a Red Cross paramedic.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, at the corner of the tlalpan road and Elvira street.

The van was overturned on the stairs of the pedestrian overpass. Its two occupants suffered very minor injuries and were helped to get out by the capital’s police officers.

It was reported in the media that the driver of the vehicle was speeding, for which reason he lost control and later overturned over the underground passage, where there are shops. Fortunately no external person was injured.

After the events, members of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) cordoned off the area.