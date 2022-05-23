Concordia, Sinaloa.- The trip of a driver from the community of Malpica ended on a median, when at 5:00 p.m. he lost control of his vehicle, while traveling on the Mazatlán-Durango free highway, in the vicinity of this municipal seat.

The car is a black Chrysler owned by Ismael “N”.

Paramedics from the Concordia Red Cross delegation arrived at the site to help the driver, who was unharmed, and elements of Municipal Transit arrived at the site to assess the amount of damage caused by this mishap.

Among the damages was the loss of some road signs that were in the path of the driver, in addition to considerably affecting part of the concrete median, damages that must be covered by the person involved.

We recommend you read:

Circulation was not affected while the cleaning and removal of the damaged vehicle was being carried out; The damage to the front of the vehicle amounts to thousands of pesos.

The causes of this mishap were not specified.