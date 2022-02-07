Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A good scare took the driver of a vehicle then get on the median of a boulevard, hit a tree and overturn.

The events occurred at the intersection of Heroico Colegio Militar Boulevard and Nardo Street, where Fovissste 3 and Las Arboledas divide.

According to the information collected at the scene, a Nissan Altima was moving from north to south on the boulevard; As the Nardo passed, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and presumably got on the median, hit a tree head-on and finally the vehicle overturned.

Paramedics from the Municipal Medical Services of Ahome, Summa, came to provide first aid; Fortunately, the driver did not require a transfer. Road agents took charge of the corresponding proceedings.