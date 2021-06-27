Digital Millennium

Gomez Palacio, Durango / 06.27.2021 12:23:52

The driver of a vehicle went off the road for trying to message on his phone where he was about to overturn, resulting unharmed but with his damaged body and suspension unit.

The accident occurred on Sunday at 10:00 in the morning on the road section from El Compás to San Felipe, in the municipality of Gómez Palacio, Durango, parallel to the railroad tracks.

Personnel from the Directorate of Municipal Public Security and Citizen Protection as well as Road Administration arrived at the place, who interviewed the owner of the unit named José Luis, 30 years old.

The victim pointed out that it was an error on his part to try to message the text, since in a matter of seconds he had already left the road and when trying to rejoin he loses complete control and is stranded on the shoulder.

The unit he manned is a Dodge brand, Attitude line, 2015 model cherry color, with license plates FYM-695-A, which was withdrawn from the site.

