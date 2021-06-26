Until recently, it was the only place in the City where you could teach or learn to drive. And until recently, in addition, the entrance was free and free. But not anymore. Now, due to the pandemic, it is mandatory to take an appointment to attend the learning track for drivers from Avenida Roca 5452, in Villa Riachuelo. In addition, you have to pay to use it.

Each shift lasts 45 minutes and has a value of $ 90 for driving academies and $ 105 for private vehicles. You must show up 15 minutes before. And in case of having to reschedule it, it must be notified up to 72 hours before the start of the appointment. After that time, the reservation and payment are lost.

How do you get a turn? The apprentice driver must log into MiBA. If you are going to use the track to practice driving a car, you can do so from this link. And if it is to use the motorcycle sector, through this other link. From there, payment is made by electronic means and access is made to the days and times available.

The City’s learning track is used by about 450 drivers per day. Photo Maxi Failla

The shift day, the apprentice must bring his DNI and the instructor, his driver’s license, the identification card of his vehicle and the proof of compulsory insurance. If you belong to a driving academy, you will also need to show your license as an instructor.

According to the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation, in the learning circuit of Avenida Roca about 450 drivers practice per day.



The learning track of the City also has a section for motorcycles. Photo Maxi Failla

The track features a system of performance posts, so the person learning to drive can practice from parking to getting up a ramp and rehearsing clutch hold. In addition, there are traffic signals and even a bicycle lane, to reproduce the conditions found on the street.



Only the learner and his instructor can be in the vehicle. Photo Maxi Failla

The authorities suggest attending with an organized lesson plan, which takes into account the level of prior knowledge of the learner. For that, they disseminate a map where different sectors are marked and what type of practices can be carried out in each one.



Suggested planning for driving practices on the City learning track.

These days, works of roadway renovation and patching and vertical signage and horizontal demarcation. They are also changing the luminaires for LED technology and pruning the trees. And work is being done to recondition and enable the gates of access B, which have been closed for a decade.

How to access the court

The address of the learning track is Cnel. Roca 5452. The entrance is only through that avenue, coming through General Paz towards the center.



Zig zag between cones. One of the tests that can be taken on the City’s Driver Learning Track. Photo Maxi Failla

Access from the City:

Downtown: 20 minutes by Av. 25 de Mayo and Av. Presidente H. Cámpora.

North: 30 minutes by General Paz and Av. Roca.

South: 15 minutes by Av. 25 de Mayo and Av. Presidente H. Cámpora.



The learning track for driving cars and motorcycles of the City is located in the neighborhood of Villa Riachuelo. Photo Maxi Failla

Driving practices on public roads

For a long time, the track on Avenida Roca, in Villa Riachuelo, it was the only place where it was legal to learn or teach to drive.

But in mid-May, a resolution of the Buenos Aires Transport Secretary authorized driving practices on public roadsexcept in some prohibited areas. The objective is that the learners can face a real context.

However, the standard specifies that to be able to practice on the street you have to go aboard a car with double command, in charge of the instructor of a qualified driving school.



Only driving academies can take their students to practice on the street. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

That is, For individuals, the avenue Roca track is still the only option.

The fine for teaching how to drive a vehicle in non-authorized places It is 70 fixed units, which today equals $ 2,730. But until now, minutes were rarely drawn up for this offense.

The full list of forbidden places

The same resolution that enables practices on public roads approves a list of “Unauthorized areas”, such as blocks where there are schools, hospitals or police stations, or 9 de Julio Avenue, the microcenter and the macrocenter. This is the list of prohibited places:

– The blocks in which there are educational establishments of initial, primary, secondary or special level.

– The blocks where hospitals, medical clinics, sanatoriums and rehabilitation centers are located.

– The blocks where there are police stations and police stations.

– The blocks with fire stations.

– The blocks where the Civil Defense and 103 Emergencies headquarters are located.

– The Microcenter and Macrocenter of the City.

– The arteries that make up the Heavy Traffic Network The arteries whose maximum permitted speed is greater than 60 kilometers per hour.

– Avenida 9 de Julio in its entirety.

– Corrientes Avenue between Callao and 9 de Julio.

– Coexistence streets where the maximum speed allowed is less than or equal to 20 kilometers per hour.

– Arteries where there are bicycle lanes that do not have a physical separation of cords, delineators, etc.) from the rest of the traffic.

NS