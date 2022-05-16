Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Extensive material damage left an accident after the driver of a sedan lost control of the steering wheel and dknocked down a luminaire against which it was stamped.

The spectacular accident occurred on the Los Mochis-Ahome highway and Durango street, in the vicinity of the Mexico ejido.

According to the information obtained on the site, the driver of a white Nissan Sentra was driving from west to east on the Mochis-Ahome, and upon reaching the Durango he lost control of the steering wheel and hit the lamp that was right in the return that is in place.

With the force of the blow, the lamp was knocked down, blocking one of the lanes from east to west, while the sedan ended up on the central median.

Fortunately, despite the spectacular nature of the accident, no one was injured. The driver was secured and made available to the appropriate authorities.

We recommend you read:

A crane took charge of towing the vehicle and removing the lamp to avoid a mishap.