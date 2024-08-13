Ciudad Juarez.- A driver who cut in line at the “Libre” bridge was arrested by agents of the Road Safety Coordination after he drove his truck at them and tried to escape.

According to the report from the highway corporation, at approximately 1:50 p.m. while on surveillance at the free bridge line on Abraham Lincoln and Carlos Pelicer streets, drivers indicated to an agent a white 2018 Toyota Rav4 pickup truck with Texas license plates, which entered the lines between the cars.

When the officers approached the driver, they told him that he had to get out and join the line from the beginning, to which he refused and threw the truck on top of a traffic police officer, to escape. The officers requested support and caught up with him on Pérez Serna Street between Lincoln and Universidad Street.

The driver, identified as Luis Alberto MG, 29 years old, was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.