Emergency services at the closed Ku’damm. A car drove into a group of people near the Memorial Church in Berlin (2022). © Fabian Sommer/dpa

A man drives into a crowd in the middle of West Berlin, killing a woman. What is happening to him now?

Berlin – More than ten months after the fatal drive on Berlin’s Ku’damm, the Berlin Regional Court ordered the driver’s permanent accommodation in a psychiatric hospital. In addition, the court imposed a lifelong driver’s license ban on the 30-year-old on Friday. The judges thus followed the request of the public prosecutor and the private prosecutor.

The accommodation was necessary to protect the general public, they had emphasized in their pleas. According to the court, on June 8, 2022, the man in a psychotic state intentionally drove a car into groups of people on Kurfürstendamm and Tauentzienstrasse.

A school class from Bad Arolsen in northern Hesse was particularly affected. A 51-year-old teacher died at the scene, her colleague (53) and eleven students were injured. A 14-year-old was also among those affected. Other victims were a pregnant woman and two men aged 29 and 31. dpa