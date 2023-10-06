Home page World

A speeding driver caused a fatal accident in Manchester. He filmed the death ride on Snapchat. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Screenshot/Snapchat/Martin Pope/Imago

In Manchester, a driver races through the city center while handling nitrous oxide. A teenage girl dies. The speeder now has to go to prison.

Manchester – The use of laughing gas in the private sector is controversial. More and more experts are warning against consuming the gas. Great Britain wants to take tougher action against nitrous oxide consumption because it is becoming more and more common mainly young people inhale the gas for a short-term kick. Nitrous oxide will be considered a drug in the future and will be banned by the end of 2023. In addition, unauthorized possession of the substance can result in up to two years in prison. However, this comes too late for a 17-year-old: she died in the car of a speeder who had recently inhaled laughing gas and filmed the action on Snapchat.

Driver inhales laughing gas and films himself on Snapchat – speeding causes death of 17-year-old

The young British woman got into an acquaintance’s car in Manchester on January 10, 2022 Sun reported. The 25-year-old driver, who had another person in his vehicle, was driving his Mercedes A180 far too fast. He raced through the city at 98 miles per hour (around 158 km/h) – the speed limit was only 40 miles per hour, i.e. just under 64 km/h. In addition to the excessive speed, two other factors apparently also led to the Mercedes causing a terrible accident: nitrous oxide consumption and a Snapchat video.

According to the results of the police and public prosecutor’s investigation, the speeder had inhaled laughing gas immediately before the fatal crash. At the same time, he filmed his irresponsible drive with his smartphone and published the clip on Snapchat. The post in question, which the 25-year-old man captioned with the words “Big Day,” shows the car’s speedometer. It shows a driving speed of 98 miles per hour. A little later the journey came to a fatal end: the car crashed into a railway bridge.

Speeder crashed into a bridge without his hand on the wheel – court sentenced him to over eight years in prison

The Snapchat video shows the 25-year-old driver filming the video with one hand and consuming nitrous oxide from a cartridge with the other. There was no hand on the steering wheel at the moment, despite a speed of almost 160 km/h. This recklessness ended fatally for the 17-year-old. She was pronounced dead two hours after the horror accident. The crash also had terrible consequences for the third person in the speeder’s car: According to investigators, the 20-year-old suffered “life-changing injuries.” The driver, who, according to the public prosecutor’s office, became unconscious shortly after consuming nitrous oxide and thereby lost control of his car, suffered head injuries.

The speeder now had to answer for his fatal drive at Manchester Crown Court. The court also saw it as proven beyond a doubt because of the Snapchat video that the 25-year-old driver was to blame for the 17-year-old’s death. The responsible judge, Alan Conrad, addressed the speeder directly when announcing the verdict: “Nadia Yusuf lost her life because of her driving style.” The speeder was found guilty of negligent homicide and serious bodily harm through dangerous driving. And now he has to go behind bars: He was sentenced to a prison sentence of eight years and eight months.

The family of the deceased said in a statement that the 17-year-old was taken from them “through the reckless actions” of the driver who killed her. These would have “left a gap in our family that can never be filled again,” they wrote. In Munich, too, a driver’s speed recently ended fatally for a young person. (kh)