Ciudad Juarez.- A motorcyclist was injured after a driver invaded his lane and hit him from the side on De los Aztecas Avenue.

According to the report from the Traffic Safety agents, the accident occurred at the intersection with Codorniz Street.

Both the Dodge Avenger and the motorcyclist, a Banco Azteca collector, were driving on De los Aztecas Avenue.

The Avenger driver changed lanes to turn onto Codorniz Street and failed to see the motorcyclist and hit him.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from the vehicle and injured when he hit the pavement.

Municipal Rescue Paramedics transferred the injured person to a hospital while traffic officers arrested the driver to answer for the damages and injuries caused.